Find out if Facebook could owe you money as part of $725 million settlement

After a California judge gave preliminary approval of a $725 million deal between Meta and its users, people are scrambling to find out if they could be owed money by Facebook's parent company.

It's all to do with the social media platform allegedly allowing data to be accessible to third-parties without user consent.

Meta denies the allegations, but has agreed to pay up "to avoid the costs and risks of a trial".

To claim, you'll need to be US-based and fill out an online claim form by 25 August 2023.

