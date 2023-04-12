Presenter and LBC host Natasha Devon is being praised for her response to a troll caller who insulted her success.

The caller, known only as Michael, branded Devon a 'radical feminist' who 'didn't deserve' her own show, and she took the opportunity to call him out.

"I would like you to carry on crying about the fact that I'm a radio presenter and you're not", she jibed, begging him to 'collect his tears' and send them in so she can 'drink them'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters