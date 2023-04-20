Piers Morgan got into a heated row with two Just Stop Oil activists on his TalkTV show last night (19 April), after he branded the pair 'moronic'.

James Skeet and Donnachadh McCarthy are part of the group responsible for disruption during recent months, including most recently, at the World Snooker Championships.

“Why don’t you go where the real polluters are? Why don’t you go to Beijing? Why don’t you go to Russia?”, Morgan slammed, offering to fly them out himself.

However, Skeet fought back claiming the presenter wouldn't give him chance to speak during the appearance.

