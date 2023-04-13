New York City has just hired its first 'rat czar' - and the pay is incredible

Kathleen Corradi has officially been appointed New York City's first 'rat czar' - tasked with controlling the ever-growing population of rodents running wild through the Big Apple.

Mayor Eric Adams made an official public announcement of the appointment, after 900 people applied for the $155,000-per year position.

“Rat mitigation is more than a quality-of-life issue for New Yorkers,” Corradi said in her welcome speech. "As the first director of rodent mitigation, I’m excited to bring a science- and systems-based approach to fight rats."



