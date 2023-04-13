Jaw-dropping moment BMX pro rides under hot air balloon suspended 2000-feet in sky

The world's first 'skatepark in the sky' has been launched by Red Bull, who suspended an athlete 2000-feet above ground, on the underside of a hot air balloon.

Scottish BMX Pro, Kriss Kyle, was the lucky rider who got to take his bike to the skies and show off his best tricks after three years of planning, and no room for making mistakes.

The balloon is six times larger than the average hot air balloon, and required very specific weather conditions to hold the 1.7-ton skatepark below it.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters