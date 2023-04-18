Nail-biting police bodycam footage has been released of the moment emergency service workers battled to save Jeremy Renner's life, following his brutal snowplough accident.

Renner could be seen lying in the snow in a pool of blood, as five medics attempted to stabilise him.

"He went up and turned around, got out to tell me something and then that's when it started coming at me, like, full force", his nephew, Alexander, can be heard telling police.

The 14,000lb Snowcat crushed the actor, breaking over 30 bones.

