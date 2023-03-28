Richard Madeley compares climate protesters to 'paedophiles' during GMB debate

Richard Madeley is raising eyebrows after he compared climate activists to paedophiles in a GMB segment this morning.

It comes after the news that over 100 lawyers have signed a 'declaration of conscience', which will reject those who get in trouble for protesting eco-related matters.

"These barristers and lawyers have announced that they will not prosecute," Madeley said.

"They simply won't even get started in a court of law, someone's who glued themselves to the road...are they still happy to defend say, paedophiles?"

