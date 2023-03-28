World's first 'woolly mammoth' meatball has been created from cells of extinct animal

A first-of-its-kind meatball has been created from the DNA of the woolly mammoth - a protein that hasn’t been seen on the planet for 5000 years.

The 'cultured' meatball is made from cells which have been 'grown' to replicate the meat of the animal, and it's technically possible with most extinct creatures.

"We can take an almond-sized biopsy from an animal and then produce enough food to feed cities and countries", those involved in the project by Vow, told GMB.

"Dodo nuggets were actually the first idea that we had."

