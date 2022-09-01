People are remembering when Bill Turnbull dropped the c-bomb on live TV

Following the news of Bill Turnbull's passing, fans are remembering his best moments - including an unexpected c-bomb on live TV.

He was reading out an email from a viewer, but tripped over his words and instead of saying 'client', delivered an outstanding swear word.

"I regularly speak to clients about illness and pass the knowledge onto other c**** as well", he said in the awkward mix-up.

The show apologised, but it was too late, as the internet had already got their hands on it. Iconic.

