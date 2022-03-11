11-year-old boy who fled 700 miles out of Ukraine alone says he's happy to be 'safe'

The 11-year-old boy who went viral after making the 700-mile journey from southeastern Ukraine to the Slovakian border is safe.



Hasan caught the attention of media when he was seen travelling alone with nothing but a plastic bag and phone number written on his hand, which officials used to reunite him with family.



Speaking on Good Morning Britain beside his siblings, he said he "isn't thinking about the future" and is happy to be "safe".

