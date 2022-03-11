Katy Perry wins 'Dark Horse' plagiarism lawsuit

Katy Perry has won a plagiarism lawsuit filed in 2014 by hip-hop artist and rapper Marcus Gray against her song 'Dark Horse'.

In 2019, a jury found her guilty of copyright infringement and ordered the singer to pay $2.8 million in damages - but the verdict has been overturned by a judge.

Judge Christina Snyder found the short musical phrase not original enough to warrant a copyright claim, with Variety quoting her as saying: “The signature elements of the eight-note ostinato in Joyful Noise is not a particularly unique or rare combination."

