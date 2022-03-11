Hundreds queue for McDonalds and IKEA in Russia before they shut down

Hundreds of cars have been seen lining up outside McDonald's and IKEA in Russia before they close down.

Trading has been suspended by the two giants in a bid to put pressure on Vladimir Putin amidst the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

McDonald's has 847 restaurants in Russia and could cost the company £38 million for each month they remain closed.

Swedish furniture brand has donated 20 million euros to aid relief.

