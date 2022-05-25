MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi has furiously hit out at Boris Johnson over the findings of Sue Gray's report during PMQs, echoing what many have been through.

"Why wasn’t I by the bedside of my lovely grandmother during her final few days? Why did I let her die alone in that hospital?" he said.

"With all of this context, it is utterly hypocritical for those individuals who were preaching to us ad nauseam about patriotism, the flag and the Queen, for those very people to then be having late night parties."

