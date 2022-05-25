Kate Moss denies Johnny Depp pushed her down stairs during relationship

Kate Moss has denied that Johnny Depp ever pushed her down the stairs during their relationship, as she appears via video link at the ongoing defamation trial.

She said that during the holiday to Jamaica where it allegedly happened, it had been raining and she slipped down some stairs when he wasn't around.

"I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain," she said. "He came running back to help me, and carried me to my room, and got me medical attention."

