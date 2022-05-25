Mental health expert on how to deal with being exposed to school shooting news

A mental health expert has been sharing how to stay well when we're being exposed to traumatic news, following the most recent school shooting in Texas, as well as one at Oxford High School.

Patrice Lucas says that unless you're someone who has direct impact on how gun control legislation works, you shouldn't feel bad about consuming what you need to, and then turning away.

Many of us go searching for intimate details that can leave 'vicarious trauma', and we forget to check in on ourselves.

