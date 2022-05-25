Johnny Depp appears to mimic psychiatrist's bizarre facial expressions in testimony

Johnny Depp appeared to mock the bizarre facial expressions made by a psychiatrist who came to testify at the ongoing defamation trial.

Dr David Spiegel claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star has 'behaviours that are consistent with someone that both has substance-use disorder as well as behaviours of someone who is a perpetrator of intimate-partner violence'.

But the public were left confused when Spiegel started rubbing his chin and rolling his tongue around his mouth while trying to answer questions - which Depp was later seen doing while laughing.

