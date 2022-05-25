Money expert reveals how people can get more government help

A money expert is revealing how you can take advantage of every bit of government help on offer to see you through the cost of living crisis.

CEO of Money Buddies, Sylvia Simpson, says free tools such as 'Turn2Us' are great for seeing what you could be claiming, and maybe don't even know about. Her company, Money Buddies, also acts as a free debt and finance advice agency.

"You'd be amazed how many people we see who are entitled to money from the government and not claiming it," she said on GMB.

