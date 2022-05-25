Relatives of those killed during the Troubles eerily made their way to Downing Street yesterday in masks, and carrying a coffin.

The protest was in aid of discouraging the controversial legacy bill, and the group handed in a letter which outlines their disapproval of it.

Civil legal cases can no longer be brought and immunity from prosecution can be granted under the bill, which has been nicknamed 'the bill of shame'.

“It is perpetrator-centred and perpetrator led. It is anti-victim," described the McShane family, who have tirelessly campaigned.

