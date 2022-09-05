Liz Truss to become next prime minister of the United Kingdom

Liz Truss has officially been announced as Boris Johnson's successor and will be taking over as prime minister of the United Kingdom.

She received 81,326 votes from Conservative Party members after promising to reverse the recent National Insurance hike, not bring in any new taxes, help reverse Covid debts, and create innovation hubs across the country to inspire more people.

Truss is the UK's third-ever female prime minister.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Suella Braverman, James Cleverly, and Jacob Rees-Mogg are all expected to form part of her cabinet.

