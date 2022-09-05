Energy firm boss looks insanely nervous as he tries to justify rising costs

Stephen Fitzpatrick, Founder of OVO Energy, has appeared on GMB to set out his '10-point plan' for managing the energy crisis set to impact millions of Brits this winter.

However, many are skeptical as he claimed the company was making a loss, despite him being a billionaire and making the Sunday Times Rich List for 2022.

"It's one of the hardest things about being in the energy business at anytime," he sympathised, visibly nervous. "Unfortunately there aren't really any cheaper ways to buy energy."

