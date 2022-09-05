Edwina Currie thinks she just ended the energy crisis with a piece of foil

Edwina Currie left GMB host Martin Lewis with his head in his hands after she suggested people use foil behind radiators to heat their homes this winter.

Families are expecting price caps of £3,549.

The former MP has had controversial takes on the energy crisis over recent weeks, citing that people her age "lived in homes without central heating".

"It makes the whole room nice and warm and it means you can turn down your thermostat," she said of the tip. "Just that kind of little thing makes such a difference."

