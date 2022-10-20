Labour MP Chris Bryant calls for the lettuce to take over from Liz Truss

Labour MP Chris Bryant is calling on the viral lettuce, to take over as prime minister from Liz Truss.

He appeared on Sky News to discuss the apparent scuffle between Tory MPs at the fracking-turned-confidence vote yesterday (19 October) when he referenced the viral video seeing if a lettuce can outlast the prime minister.

"That chaos goes right to the Prime Minister to Downing Street," he says of the division in the party.

"We don't have a government... the lettuce might as well be running the country or the tofu."

