This Tory MP finally losing it over government incompetence is gold

Tory MP Charles Walker is one of the first members of the Conservative party to have a public outburst over its 'talentless people'.

The 'livid' Broxbourne MP said his piece on BBC News amid claims of chaos over the fracking vote, and confidence in Liz Truss' leadership slowing down rapidly.

“This is an absolute disgrace, as a Tory MP of 17 years who’s never been a minister, who’s got on with it loyally most of the time, I think it’s a shambles," he fumed.

"I have had enough of talentless people."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

