Liz Truss claims she isn't a quitter, but her words echo many that have come before her.

The prime minister was grilled at PMQs yesterday (19 October) when she made the claim, however, it appears her position could quickly be crumbling underneath her.

From Theresa May all the way back to Richard Nixon, these are just some of her fellow leaders that have used the words that mark a downfall on its way.

