Tory MP accuses Richard Madeley of 'deep held prejudice' against Liz Truss

Sir Christopher Chope, Conservative MP for Christchurch, hit out at GMB's Richard Madeley when he insisted prime minister Liz Truss had 'lost control'.

The comments came amid claims she could rapidly be losing popularity among her party.

"It's a bit early in the morning to engage in insults, but I must say the very nature of your comment shows your deep held prejudice against Ms Truss and the new Conservative government and I'm very sorry about that," he fumed, shutting down speculation.

Madeley insists he has no "prejudice" against her.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

