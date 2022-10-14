Liz Truss heckled as she leaves stage following statement

Liz Truss faced heckles from the crowd as she held a press conference over the 'sacking' of Kwasi Kwarteng, while making another partial U-turn on his mini-Budget.

Truss has decided to restore the corporation tax rise planned by the previous government.

“Aren’t you going to say sorry?” someone could be heard shouting as the prime minister left the stage.

However, she chose not to respond, and immediately left the room in silence.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

