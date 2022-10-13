This Labour candidate has the most tenuous link to being 'working class'

One of the contenders to be the next Labour candidate for Sedgefield, County Durham, is going viral for his bizarre and extremely tenuous links to being 'working class'.

Alan Strickland dropped into his campaign video that "my grandfather was the son of a miner" - a fact that many thought was far-removed and an attempt to give the appearance that he understands their struggles.

"Jacob Rees-Mogg should do one of these, pointing out that his maternal grandfather was a lorry driver", one social media user commented on the video.

