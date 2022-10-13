Liz Truss has had quite the start to her role as prime minister: crashing markets, rising mortgages, and a lot of anger to name a few.

However, she wants to make it clear she's still remaining calm. Lofi and chill to be exact.

Posting on Instagram yesterday, the prime minister shared a series of clips of her on her way to PMQs with music titled 'lofi and chill' playing over the top.

Despite her 'chill' nature, she naturally got roasted by other MPs during the session. The thought was there.

