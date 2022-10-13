Nick Ferrari has savage response to foreign secretary defending Liz Truss...again

LBC's Nick Ferrari savagely hit out at foreign secretary James Cleverly as he attempted to defend Liz Truss, insisting she's 'doing exactly what she said she was going to do'.

"I don't recall her saying she was going to tank the economy...I must have been out that day", Ferrari replied abruptly. "Are we living in the same country?"

The prime minister was given a hard time in PMQs yesterday (12 October) over rising bills, mortgages, food prices, and a tanking pound.

