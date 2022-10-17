First Tory MP publicly says it's 'blindingly obvious' that Liz Truss 'must' go

Crispin Blunt has officially become the first Conservative MP to publicly call for Liz Truss to step down.

"I'm afraid the blindingly obvious conclusion is that she must go," he said on Sky News. "I'm not part of any plots I'm just making this observation. Someone has to say it first," he added, justifying that the Tories needed to be unified again.

Jamie Wallis has since joined the call for Truss to quit, telling The Guardian that he had submitted a no confidence letter.

