Shocking moment politician swallows a bee during live news conference

Ontario premier Doug Ford suffered an awkward blunder when he swallowed a bug during a live news conference, where he was discussing the idea of privatising healthcare.

The flying insect could be seen diving around his head before making its way into his open mouth.

"Holy Christ, I just swallowed a bee!" he exclaimed mid-sentence as he scrambled for water.

"He has a lot of real estate!" he joked after composing himself, pointing at his stomach.

