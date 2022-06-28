James O'Brien has no time for listener who supports no-deal Brexit

LBC's James O'Brien had no time for a caller who suggested they would have been happier with a no-deal Brexit.

Reading through the opinions that listeners had sent in on-air, the host said: "There should have been no deal? I need to check the number of that to see if it was the same as the last idiot."

"The days of being polite are over. My job is merely to point out how stupid you are," he quipped. "And I'm not going to lie, I quite enjoy doing it."

