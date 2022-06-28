Boris Johnson quotes 'The Fonz' when asked a question about Brexit

Boris Johnson was caught quoting The Fonz during a CNN interview on Brexit as he defended how things have been since leaving the EU.

Journalist Jake Tapper asked if the UK was better off, to which the prime minister responded: “It is, we had the fastest vaccine roll out because we were outside the European medicine agency.”

He then dug a little deeper and then asked: “So you couldn’t have done that otherwise?”, to which Johnson replied: "Correctamundo."

“You’re quoting The Fonz?” Tapper laughed, confused by what had just happened.

