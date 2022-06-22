Ted Cruz says if Roe v Wade is overturned 'the left will lose their minds'

Ted Cruz is convinced that if Roe v Wade gets overturned "we're going to see the left lose their minds", and the supposed impact it could have on the US.

"We’re gonna see, sadly, organized riots. I fear we’re going to see organized violence," he said on Newsmax. "We’re deliberately going to see violence used as a tool of political terrorism by the left."

He added that scenes could be similar to 2020 when Black Lives Matter protests happened, and democratic politicians are reportedly already 'directing violent rioters' to justice's homes.

