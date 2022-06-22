MP blasts Boris Johnson for spending 'thousands of taxpayer's money on girlfriends'

MP Sarah Owen raised eyebrows in Parliament when she blasted Boris Johnson for his use of taxpayer money, in a clip that's now going viral.

It comes after a story from The Times about Carrie Johnson mysteriously disappeared, which claimed the PM tried to secure her a top job.

"This isn't the first time we've heard allegations that the prime minister sought to use hundreds of thousands of taxpayer's money on his girlfriend," she argued.

"The role of any new ethics advisor should be to get the prime minister out the gutter."

