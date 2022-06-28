Tory MP says that Matt Hancock is a 'worse dancer than he was a health secretary'

A Tory MP has brutally responded to a video of Matt Hancock dancing in an Oxford nightclub alongside stunned students.

The 43-year-old was reportedly out dancing until 2am, and went hard on the dancefloor to 'I Want You Back' by the Jackson Five.

"He's a worse dancer than he was health secretary," MP Jake Berry laughed as he was shown the clip on Talk TV.

It's thought that Hancock was on a night out with old university friends, when they headed to Atik.

