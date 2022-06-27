Trump supporters who spent $30,000 on petrol to attend rallies complain about prices

Trump supporters who have been to over 40 rallies and spent around $30,000 on petrol to drive there are complaining about the prices of petrol.

The pair were interviewed at a rally in Mendon, Illinois, and for Mike Boatman, is the 20th state he's visited for the former president.

"He needs to be back in office so it can be cheaper to come," he quipped.

Boatman has previously been spotted selling button pins of Trump to help pay for his trips.



