Lisa Nandy skewers Michael Gove by pointing out that he was on strike in 1989

Lisa Nandy had a frank response to Michael Gove as he blasted strike action that 'gets in the way of our economy moving forward' during a Commons session yesterday (27 June).

"It would be laughable Mr Speaker, if their failure to do their own jobs hadn't brought this country to a standstill and wasn't about to get much worse," she began.

"The last time we had strikes on this level, was under the Thatcher government in 1989, & where was he [Gove]? He was on a picket line."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

