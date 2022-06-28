Video

Labour MP slams Liz Truss 'trashing Britain's international reputation'

Labour MP Hilary Benn has slammed Liz Truss for 'trashing' the UK's international reputation, during a fiery Commons session.

The comments were made during a debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

"In my view, she is trashing Britain's international reputation as a country that can be trusted to keep its word," he said, putting the foreign secretary on blast.

Elsewhere, former prime minister Theresa May echoed the same thoughts, saying: "As a patriot, I would not want to do anything that would diminish this country in the eyes of the world.”

liz truss
