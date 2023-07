Kamala Harris has been exposing herself as a secret Kylie Minogue fan in recent weeks.

The vice president initially went viral for dancing along to hit track 'Padam Padam', and now she's started incorporating the phrase into her everyday life.

Appearing alongside drag queen, Pattie Gonia, the politician bids everyone in the room 'Padam Padam' in gest, after it became synonymous with the LGBT+ community.

