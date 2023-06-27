Michael Gove admits smoking weed at university for the 'student experience'

Michael Gove has admitted that he smoked weed while a student at Oxford University in the 1980s, during a new interview highlighting whether politicians should be more open about drug use.

The cabinet minister described it as a “feature of the student experience for a lot of people”, but feared about how strengths have increased since back then.

While he admits he didn't 'get very high' during the experience, it's not his only tipple of choice, having confessed to taking cocaine previously.

