Biden awkwardly declares that Putin is 'losing the war in Iraq'

Even with a prompt sheet on hand, Joe Biden struggled when questioned on Wagner's impact on Russia's Ukraine invasion, and even called the war-torn country by the wrong name.

Biden was leaving the White House when the blunder occurred, presumably due to the pressure of the situation.

"He's clearly losing the war in Iraq. He's losing the war at home and has become a bit of a pariah around the world", he stumbled, meaning to say Ukraine.

