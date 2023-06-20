Trump blasted with brutal question about all the officials that he has ridiculed

Donald Trump was left red-faced during his new Fox News interview, as interviewer Bret Baier spent over one and a half minutes listing off everyone who had turned against the former president.

It comes off the back of Trump's 2016 comments that he'd chosen “really great, strong people” for his administration.

"Your Vice President Mike Pence is running against you. Your ambassador of the United Nations Nikki Haley, she’s running against you. Your former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he’s not supporting you", he began, before listing off nine others who had turned against him.

He then quipped: "So why did you hire them all in the first place?"

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter