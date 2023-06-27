Trump makes truly odd moaning sounds during speech about trans athletes

Donald Trump Oakland County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner rather awkward after he began moaning on stage during a speech.

The former president was allegedly trying to explain what he believed to be a cisgender woman attempting to weightlift would sound like, to prop up his proposed policy of keeping transgender people out of women's sports.

If re-elected in 2024, it's a topic he'd reportedly come down hard on.

However, the sound instead came across as rather risqué, and was instantly turned into a meme on social media.

