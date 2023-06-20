Moment democrat lawmaker accidentally says Trump 'needs to be shot' on live TV

x
A democratic lawmaker has been left red-faced after accidentally saying Trump should be 'shot' in a live TV blunder.
Stacey Plaskett, a non-voting member who represents the Virgin Islands appeared on a TV interview to discuss the classified documents scandal, blasting the former president for having the power to share the information with 'anyone'.
"He needs to be shot – stopped", she said, quickly correcting herself.
However, she appeared to quickly move on, firming that he will 'have his day in court'.
