Moment democrat lawmaker accidentally says Trump 'needs to be shot' on live TV

A democratic lawmaker has been left red-faced after accidentally saying Trump should be 'shot' in a live TV blunder.

Stacey Plaskett, a non-voting member who represents the Virgin Islands appeared on a TV interview to discuss the classified documents scandal, blasting the former president for having the power to share the information with 'anyone'.

"He needs to be shot – stopped", she said, quickly correcting herself.

However, she appeared to quickly move on, firming that he will 'have his day in court'.

