US TV host Joe Scarborough is going viral following a furious rant about people who still support Trump after his indictment.

Scarborough shouted as he said that supporting Trump was hurting the Republican party, and acknowledged supporting someone who allegedly 'stole nuclear secrets' was plain stupid.

"You keep narrowing down your base until you have insurrectionists, weirdos and freaks,” he told viewers.

“A lot of them are still too stupid to realize they’re just giving up 2024 by doing it."

