Matt Hancock has been attempting to make it big on TikTok, and he's joined a viral blind-rating challenge, ranking drinks without knowing what's coming next.

Unfortunately for the MP, however, he was slightly too optimistic about what drinks would be flashing up, and ended up getting WKD as his number one.

And to be fair, he's been spotted on university nightclub dance floors in the past, so it makes perfect sense.

"Oh no! That is definitely five...can I shift them all up?", he panics, insisting Guinness is actually his go-to choice.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters