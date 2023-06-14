Joe Biden roasts Donald Trump without even using his name

Joe Biden seemingly through shade at Donald Trump's arraignment without even naming him during an event full of diplomats, referencing secret documents.

“I’ve allegedly met more face-to-face with Xi Jinping than any world leader has,” Biden told the room honouring the State Department’s Chiefs of Mission.

“I had a lot of personal, just one-on-one conversations. And we each had a simultaneous interpreter,” he added, before joking “I turned all my notes in.”

However, he quickly noted that he wasn't referring to Donald Trump.

