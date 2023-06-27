Robert F Kennedy Jr's workout videos are sending Americans wild

Robert F. Kennedy Jr has turned his campaign to become the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate for 2024 a notch, by posting shirtless workout videos online.

“Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden!”, he joked alongside a clip of him doing pushups posted on social media.

However, Republicans didn't see the funny side, and instead used it as an excuse to bash him in the comments.

'Put a shirt on and focus on your job', one wrote, while others jibed that he wasn't doing 'real push-ups'.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter