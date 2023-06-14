Republican appears to link topless trans activist to Trump's arrest

Republican senator Marco Rubio appeared to blame a topless transgender activist at the White House Pride celebration as the reason for Trump's arrest, in a new interview on Fox News.

Rose Montoya stripped off in protest of trans women not being deemed 'real' women - despite it being seen as 'indecency' for them to expose themselves.

"We can undertake a huge cultural hysteria", he said.

"We can be as decadent as we want in our society...we can take our institution and weaponise them for political purposes...the next Republican president is going to be under tremendous pressure to bring charges and indict Joe Biden.

